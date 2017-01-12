Does Marriage Help Preserve Your Brain?

By Randy Dotinga

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 29, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Tie the knot, save the brain?

A new research review suggests there's something about marriage -- or people who get and stay married -- that significantly lowers the risk of mental decline in old age.

"We were surprised by the strength of our findings," said review lead author Dr. Andrew Sommerlad, a psychiatrist in England.

The new analysis found that lifelong single people have a 42 percent higher likelihood of developing dementia than married people. Widowed people also have a higher rate of dementia, but divorced people don't.

The findings don't prove a direct link between marriage and lower risk of dementia, however.

Still, "the higher risk for unmarried people remains even when physical health is taken into account, suggesting that the benefit of marriage is due to more than just improving physical health," said Sommerlad, a research fellow at University College London.

Research has previously linked marriage to health benefits such as fewer strokes and heart attacks, and higher survival after coronary bypass surgery. But it's difficult to tease out the reasons why.

"We conducted this research because it is well known that being married is associated with a range of health benefits including living a longer life, and we thought that these benefits may extend to lower dementia risk," Sommerlad said.

"As there is currently no cure for dementia, it is important to establish whether there are steps which we can take in our lives to reduce our dementia risk," he added.

For the new review, Sommerlad and his colleagues analyzed 15 studies looking into marriage and dementia. The research involved more than 812,000 people in all, and took place in numerous countries including the United States, China, Japan, France, Germany and Sweden.

The vast majority of study participants were married or widowed. Few were divorced (between 4 and 6 percent in most of the studies), and few were lifelong singles (less than 10 percent in most studies).

Compared to wedded people, lifelong singles had an overall 42 percent higher risk of dementia, the findings showed.