Could Herpes Virus Play a Role in Alzheimer's?

THURSDAY, June 21, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Viruses could play a key role in the development of Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests.

Brains riddled with Alzheimer's disease contain high levels of two strains of human herpes virus, researchers discovered.

Human herpes virus 6 and 7 were found in Alzheimer's-affected brains at levels up to twice as high as in those without Alzheimer's, the scientists reported Thursday.

A detailed genetic analysis found that herpes viruses appear to interact with human genes previously linked to Alzheimer's, said senior author Joel Dudley.

"It appeared the virus was acting in the networks or biological pathways with many known Alzheimer's genes," said Dudley, director of the Institute for Next Generation Healthcare at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York City.

"It suggests that the viral activity was activating or suppressing genes that are in close contact with known Alzheimer's genes," he added.

These results could provide a new avenue of research aimed at preventing and treating Alzheimer's, said Keith Fargo, director of scientific programs and outreach for the Alzheimer's Association.

"Alzheimer's disease is not contagious," Fargo said. "However, if viruses or other infections are confirmed to have roles in Alzheimer's, it may enable researchers to find new anti-viral or immune therapies to treat or prevent the disease."

Herpes viruses 6 and 7 are widely present in humans, but poorly understood. They infect nearly every human, typically during infancy, and have been closely linked to the childhood rash called roseola, according to the HHV-6 Foundation.

Like other herpes viruses -- herpes simplex, chickenpox and Epstein Barr virus -- strains 6A and 7 linger dormant in the body and can reactivate later in life. The strains have been linked to encephalitis and other chronic conditions.

"It's known to be particularly virulent in neurons and has been associated with other neurological conditions," Dudley said. "Everybody's exposed to it, but it's pretty enigmatic in terms of how it might be contributing to health."

Dudley and his colleagues stumbled across this possible viral link to Alzheimer's during an analysis intended to find ways that drugs used to treat other illnesses could be repurposed for treating the dreaded neurodegenerative disease.