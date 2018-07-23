Alzheimer's Tests May Miss Women, Overdiagnose Men

July 23, 2018 -- The tests that doctors use to diagnose Alzheimer’s find the disease later in women, a problem that may deny women early care and skew research.

And the same tests may also overdiagnose some men, putting them on a path to treatment they really don’t need, according to a new study presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Chicago.

Researchers have long noted the strong sex differences in Alzheimer’s disease, which hits women harder than men.

In the U.S., two-thirds of people living with Alzheimer’s disease are women. Alzheimer’s is the fifth leading cause of death for women and the eighth leading cause of death for men. Overall, a woman is more likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s over the course of her lifetime than a man is, and once diagnosed, she’s likely to decline faster than a man would.

One reason for the gender gap is age. Women live longer than men do, and age is what makes getting any kind of dementia most likely.

Another major reason is hormones, says Pauline Maki, PhD, a professor of psychiatry and psychology at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

“There are sex differences in our mental abilities,” she says.

One of those differences is better verbal memory, or the ability to remember spoken words.

“The story that I’m telling you right now, as a female, you would be able to remember it better than a man would,” she says.