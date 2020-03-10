Certain Female Vets May Face Higher Dementia Risk

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 12, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- The toll of U.S. military service can be steep for female veterans, with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and brain injury each significantly raising the odds of later dementia, new research suggests.

The study, of more than 100,000 older women veterans, spotlights the risk factors stemming from military service that can lead to thinking and memory problems down the road, said study author Dr. Kristine Yaffe.

"It's really the first time anybody in the world has tried to understand women veterans and their risks for dementia," said Yaffe, a professor of psychiatry, neurology and epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco.

"Nothing was known about these older women, yet more and more women are going into the military and more younger women are in combat," she added.

Yaffe is also a physician at the San Francisco VA Medical Center. She said her prior research showed similar effects in male veterans.

"I thought we should try to understand more about older women veterans and … if some of the things we've shown in the past about men also relate to women," she explained.

Women accounted for more than 9 percent of all U.S. veterans in 2015. And they're projected to comprise more than 16 percent of all living veterans by 2043, according to the U.S. National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics.

While traumatic brain injury (TBI), depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) aren't unique to those in the military, veterans are between two and five times more likely to experience these conditions, according to study documents.

Yaffe and her team focused on just over 109,000 female veterans (average age 69), none of whom had dementia at the study's start. About 20,400 had depression only, while nearly 1,400 had PTSD only, and close to 500 had traumatic brain injury only. Among those included in the study, more than 5,000 had more than one of the three conditions; nearly 82,000 women had none.

Over an average follow-up period of four years, 4 percent of the women developed dementia. But women with PTSD, depression or traumatic brain injury were between 50 and 80 percent more likely to develop dementia than women without these conditions, the researchers found.