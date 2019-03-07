Could Common Germs Be Tied to Alzheimer's?

March 7, 2019 -- Close to 6 million Americans now have Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, that number likely will more than double. The fatal brain disease can’t yet be effectively treated or cured. But recent studies suggest that a theory long on the fringes of Alzheimer’s research may provide new approaches to the disease. Could common infections contribute to its development?

“Scientists are really trying to pin that question down,” says Rebecca Edelmayer, PhD, director of scientific engagement at the Alzheimer's Association.

The latest study appeared in January. Researchers published evidence that may connect Alzheimer’s and a germ that causes gum disease. It’s not the first study to report such a link. In 2017, for example, scientists in Taiwan tracked more than 9,000 people with chronic periodontitis, a common type of gum disease. They found that people who had had gum disease for 10 years were 70% more likely to develop Alzheimers. However, the study did not say that gum disease caused Alzheimer’s.

The authors of the new study, published in Science Advances, pursued the link in the lab, where they examined tissue samples from the autopsied brains of people with and without Alzheimer’s. They found higher levels of the gum disease germ p. gingivalis in the diseased brains. They also discovered its presence in the spinal fluid of living patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Next, they infected mice with an enzyme produced by the same gum disease germ. Weeks later, the mice’s brains had deteriorated. Also present: Increased amounts of a protein called amyloid beta, accumulates in the brain and forms plaques one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s, as well as other signs of the disease.

In the final part of the study, the scientists successfully stopped further brain damage in the mice by blocking the germ thought to be causing it.