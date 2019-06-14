Alzheimer's Genes Might Show Effects in Your 20s

THURSDAY, June 27, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Every college student misplaces keys or forgets an appointment from time to time. Usually it's no big deal. But a new study warns that when young people with a family history of Alzheimer's disease have memory lapses, it could be an early sign of something serious.

That's the concern raised by a new memory test taken by nearly 60,000 men and women between the ages of 18 and 85.

The results revealed that participants between 18 and 65 who had family members with Alzheimer's scored lower than those who did not. That included even young adults in their 20s.

But, "no one should feel doomed to experience Alzheimer's, certainly not simply because your parents or grandparents were diagnosed with the disease," stressed study author Matt Huentelman. He is a professor of neurogenomics with TGen, a genetics research institute based in Phoenix.

Lots of non-inherited factors play a role in Alzheimer's risk, he explained. And, "there are many cases of people with family history and/or high genetic risk for Alzheimer's who live long lives without memory problems."

But there's no getting around the fact that roughly 75% of Alzheimer's risk is thought to be driven by genetics, said Huentelman. And the test does suggest that a young person's memory may be impacted by genetic risk "as many as four decades before the typical onset of Alzheimer's disease," he added.

The test results and analysis were published online recently in the journal eLife.

Huentelman and his colleagues pointed out that more than 5 million Americans now live with Alzheimer's. By 2050, that number is expected to nearly triple, approaching 14 million. The disorder is the leading cause of dementia, and has no known treatment or cure.

To get a better handle on how a family history of Alzheimer's might affect future risk, the team launched an online word memory test in 2013.

Called "MindCrowd," the launch got a big publicity boost from celebrities such as Lynda Carter, Valerie Bertinelli and Ashton Kutcher, who spread the word via social media.