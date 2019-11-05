New Alzheimer’s Drug from China: Hope or Hype?

Nov. 5, 2019 -- A Chinese drugmaker has stunned the world with news that it has won conditional approval from the Chinese equivalent of the FDA to sell a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease.

In a news release, Green Valley Pharmaceuticals says it will sell the drug -- GV-971, or Oligomannate -- in China by the end of the year.

In a field littered with drug disappointments, it is the first approval of any new agent to treat Alzheimer’s since 2003.

Oligomannate is a sugar derived from seaweed. The company says it works by modifying gut bacteria to ultimately turn down inflammation in the brain.

But there is scant proof to back up those claims.

Last year, the scientists developing the drug published an article in the journal Cell Research showing that the compound appears to change gut bacteria and brain inflammation in mice that were genetically engineered to have the disease.

But mice are not people, especially when it comes to the brain. For every 100 drugs for brain diseases entering clinical trials -- typically because they worked in mice -- only nine go on to be approved for people. That’s one of the lowest success rates for any therapeutic area.

There is data on the medication in people, but it hasn’t been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, where outside experts scrutinize and critique a paper before it’s presented to the public.

A news release published by the company Monday gave details of a phase 3 study, done in 34 hospitals in China, in 818 people with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Study participants were randomly assigned to receive Oligomannate pills twice a day or a placebo. Doctors gave them tests to measure changes in their thinking and memory over time.

Both groups showed improvements in their test scores, but the group taking Oligomannate had better improvement on one test, called the ADAS-Cog12, compared to those who were taking the placebo. There were no differences between the two groups on other kinds of tests given to patients.

Aaron Ritter, MD, director of clinical trials at the Cleveland Clinic’s Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas, urged caution over the announcement.