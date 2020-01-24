Fruits, Tea May Help Fend Off Alzheimer's Disease

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- If you're worried about developing Alzheimer's disease, new research suggests that eating more fruits or drinking more tea or red wine might help protect your brain.

People who had the lowest amounts of fruits -- like apples and berries -- and red wine and tea in their diets were two to four times more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease or another related dementia, the study found.

"Diet matters. And the good news is you don't have to make dramatic changes. Modest changes like going from not eating any berries to eating a cup or two a week can make a difference," explained the study's senior author, Paul Jacques. He's a senior scientist and director of nutritional epidemiology at the USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University in Boston.

The researchers suspect that flavonoids -- substances naturally found in plant foods -- are providing these potential benefits in brain health. One major health benefit associated with flavonoids is reduced inflammation. Inflammation has been linked to Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

Jacques noted, however, that the study cannot prove a definitive cause-and-effect relationship between fruits and teas and wine in the diet and dementia. It's possible that people who eat more fruits or drink more tea or wine may have other healthy habits that affect their dementia risk. But Jacques said the researchers attempted to control for as many of those factors as possible, such as smoking, physical activity and obesity levels.

The research included 2,800 people who were 50 or older when the study began in 1970. Their average age was 59. About half were women, and most participants were white and of European descent.

The study volunteers answered questions about their dietary habits approximately every four years. The information was collected for an average of nearly 20 years. If someone was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or a related dementia, like vascular dementia, the researchers didn't include diet information in the years leading up to the diagnosis. Jacques explained that as memory and thinking abilities decline, the ability to accurately report what you've eaten goes down. Also, people with dementia often change their dietary habits, preferring different foods.