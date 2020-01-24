Blood Test Heralds New Era in Alzheimer's Diagnosis

TUESDAY, July 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- A new blood test offers hope that doctors may soon be able to diagnose Alzheimer's disease with astonishing accuracy.

A study led by Swedish researchers found the test did more than differentiate between Alzheimer's and other types of dementia. It also spotted signs of Alzheimer's two decades before symptoms appeared in people who were genetically predisposed to develop the degenerative disease.

How? It measures levels of a specific tau protein, called p-tau217, that has long been linked to Alzheimer's.

"This blood test very, very accurately predicts who's got Alzheimer's disease in their brain, including people who seem to be normal," Dr. Michael Weiner, an Alzheimer's disease researcher at the University of California, San Francisco, told the New York Times. "It's not a cure, it's not a treatment, but you can't treat the disease without being able to diagnose it. And accurate, low-cost diagnosis is really exciting, so it's a breakthrough."

The Swedish test, and two other studies looking at tau tests, were presented Tuesday during the Alzheimer's Association virtual annual meeting. The Swedish study was also published July 28 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The Swedish test was able to differentiate whether people with dementia had Alzheimer's rather than other neurodegenerative disorders 96% of the time, said study senior author Dr. Oskar Hansson, a professor of clinical memory research at Lund University in Sweden.

"The p-tau217 blood test has great promise in the diagnosis, early detection and study of Alzheimer's," Hansson said in a university news release. Though more work is needed to refine the test and try it in more people, it "might become especially useful to improve the recognition, diagnosis and care of people in the primary care setting," he added.

In a group of nearly 700 people from Sweden, the test was similar in accuracy to PET scans and spinal taps, and it was better than MRI scans and blood tests for amyloid, another protein linked to Alzheimer's. The test was also nearly as accurate as autopsies performed on deceased people's brains in a separate arm of the study, the researchers added.