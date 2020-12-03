Can Some Vaccines Reduce Your Alzheimer’s Risk?

Dec. 3, 2020 -- Could vaccines play a role in preventing Alzheimer’s disease?

Researchers are looking at that question more broadly after finding that the flu and pneumonia vaccines might also help protect against the devastating memory loss of Alzheimer's disease.

Svetlana Ukraintseva, PhD, an associate research professor in the Biodemography of Aging Research Unit at the Duke University Social Science Research Institute, researched a possible link between the pneumonia vaccine and Alzheimer’s in a study released this year.

She says her team is now looking at the effects of vaccines on Alzheimer's disease on a larger group -- 50,000 people. She also plans to investigate whether other vaccines, beyond the flu and pneumonia shots, might boost immunity and protect against Alzheimer's, and how infections like pneumonia and herpes affect Alzheimer's risk.

"So we can compare not only how several different vaccines affect Alzheimer's disease, but also several different infectious diseases," she says. She expects to have results in about a month, and will disclose then which vaccines are under study.