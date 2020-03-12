Financial Missteps Could Signal Future Dementia

By Steven Reinberg HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Dec. 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Even before signs of Alzheimer's disease or dementia appear, people are prone to make poor financial decisions, a new study finds.

Older people diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer's were more likely to miss credit card payments as early as six years before their diagnosis, compared with similar people without dementia (about 8% versus 7%), the researchers found.

Patients with dementia were also likely to have lower credit scores in the three years before diagnosis than those without dementia (about 9% versus 8%). These financial problems were more common among patients with less education, the findings showed.

"Missed bill payments can have catastrophic consequences, like losing a home, car or business. By the time dementia is detected, it may be too late," said lead researcher Lauren Hersch Nicholas, an associate professor and health economist at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.

Faltering financial acumen can also leave older people vulnerable to scammers.

"We don't have access to data on phone scams, but worry a lot about those," Nicholas said. "Given the patterns that we're seeing, along with other research suggesting that people who are more susceptible to fraud in hypothetical survey questions are more likely to develop dementia in the future, I would definitely view falling for a phone scam as a potential early sign/symptom that I would monitor."

However, "earlier detection of dementia can help protect patients from these financial errors," she added. "When dementia is diagnosed, it is important to make sure that patients are also receiving assistance in managing their money."

For the study, Nicholas and her colleagues collected data on more than 81,000 Americans receiving Medicare, a federal health insurance program for people who are 65 or older, or disabled.

"Although we currently lack treatments to delay or reverse dementia, our work points to an important role for strategies like emergency financial contacts that can help to protect financial security of people with dementia," she said.

Nicholas also believes that community financial institutions have a part to play in protecting their older clients.