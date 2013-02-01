Alzheimer's Patients Often Given Too Many Meds

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, March 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many older adults with dementia are prescribed dangerous combinations of drugs that raise their risk of overdose, falls and further mental deterioration, a new study finds.



About 1 in 7 people with dementia living outside of nursing homes are taking three or more drugs that act on their brain and nervous system, researchers reported.

The most troubling combinations involved opioids, noted lead researcher Dr. Donovan Maust, an associate professor of psychiatry at Michigan Medicine, the University of Michigan's academic medical center.

Opioids are prescribed for pain, but they carry a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-required black box warning of overdose and death if they are taken alongside benzodiazepines, antipsychotics and anti-seizure medications, Maust said.

"About half of the top 20 combinations included an opioid plus other CNS [central nervous system depressant medications," he said.

For this study, Maust and his colleagues analyzed 2018 Medicare prescription data on more than 1.2 million people with dementia, focusing specifically on medications that act upon the central nervous system.