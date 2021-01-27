New Alzheimer's Drug Slows Cognitive Decline in Early Test

March 15, 2021 -- An experimental drug appeared to slow cognitive decline in people with early Alzheimer’s disease, according to newly published research.

The drug, donanemab, is an antibody that targets and removes plaques from the brain called amyloid-beta, which are thought to play a role in Alzheimer’s disease.

Compared to people in the study who got a placebo, people who received donanemab showed 32% slower cognitive decline over a year and a half, according to study results published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the 2021 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases. People who received the experimental drug also had a greater reduction in the amount of amyloid plaques in the brain, compared to people who received the placebo.

The results from the relatively small, early study give "a signal ... that there might be a modest cognitive benefit," said Howard Fillit, MD, neuroscientist and chief science officer of the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, who was not involved with the research.