Group Wants FDA Leaders Ousted Over Alzheimer's Drug Approval

June 17, 2021 -- A high-profile Washington-based consumer advocacy group is calling for the removal of the FDA's acting commissioner and two other top officials, saying the agency's approval of the Alzheimer's drug aducanumab (Aduhelm) was "reckless."

In a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Michael A. Carome, MD, director of the Public Citizen Health Research Group, said: "The FDA's decision to approve aducanumab for anyone with Alzheimer's disease, regardless of severity, showed a stunning disregard for science, eviscerated the agency's standards for approving new drugs, and ranks as one of the most irresponsible and egregious decisions in the history of the agency."

Public Citizen urged Becerra to seek the resignations or removals of the three FDA officials it said were most responsible for the approval: Janet Woodcock, MD, acting FDA commissioner; Patrizia Cavazzoni, MD, director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER); and Billy Dunn, MD, director of the CDER Office of Neuroscience.

This is legitimately one of the most irresponsible and egregious decisions in the history of the FDA.



"This decision is a disastrous blow to the agency's credibility, public health and the financial sustainability of the Medicare program," writes Carome, noting that Biogen said it would charge $56,000 annually for the drug infusion.

Aaron Kesselheim, MD, one of three FDA Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee members who resigned after the approval, agreed with Public Citizen that the agency's credibility is suffering.

"The aducanumab decision is the worst example yet of the FDA's movement away from its high standards," Kesselheim, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and Harvard colleague Jerry Avorn, MD, wrote in TheNew York Times on June 15.

"As physicians, we know well that Alzheimer's disease is a terrible condition," they wrote. But, they said, "approving a drug that has such poor evidence that it works and causes such worrisome side effects is not the solution."

In his resignation letter, Kesselheim said he had also been dismayed by the agency's 2016 approval of eteplirsen (Exondys 51) for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. In both the eteplirsen and aducanumab approvals, the agency went against its advisers' recommendations, he said.