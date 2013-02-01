Medicare Mulls Coverage for New Alzheimer's Drug

By Robin Foster

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (Healthday News) -- Medicare launched a formal process on Monday that will determine whether the agency will cover Aduhelm, the newly approved Alzheimer's drug whose high price tag and unproven benefits have prompted widespread controversy.

Medicare's announcement came the same day that leaders of two House committees that are investigating Aduhelm's approval asked drugmaker Biogen to turn over all documents on how it developed and priced the drug. Biogen was also asked to turn over records on any of its dealings with U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials, the Associated Press reported.

A final decision on coverage isn't likely until next spring, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said. At the moment, Medicare is making case-by-case calls on whether to cover Aduhelm, which is given intravenously in a doctor's office and costs $56,000 a year per patient.

The recent FDA approval of Aduhelm prompted an unusually intense backlash after the agency went against the recommendation of its independent advisers. Since then, the agency has limited the recommended use of the drug and requested an investigation by an independent watchdog into its dealings with Biogen.