An ALS Drug Shows Early Promise Against Alzheimer's

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Aug. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Could a drug used to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) help people with mild Alzheimer's disease?

The results of a small new study suggest the strategy could work.

Riluzole has been used for more than 20 years to slow the progression of ALS, commonly called Lou Gehrig's disease. This phase 2 study found that the drug slowed brain metabolic decline and had a positive effect on cognition in people with mild Alzheimer's.

It included 50 patients ages 50 to 90 who received either the drug (26) or a placebo (24) twice daily for six months.

"Using two types of brain scans as biomarkers -- this study was able to measure improvements in brain metabolism among treated patients and correlate those improvements with cognitive changes and disease progression," said study co-author Dr. Howard Fillit, founding executive director and chief science officer of the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation.

"It is a repurposed drug, which helps speed the research process. It targets an important and understudied biological mechanism that goes awry with aging, and the rigorous design of this trial measured both biomarker and clinical outcomes," Fillit noted in a foundation news release.