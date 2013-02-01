Some Diabetes Meds Might Also Lower Alzheimer's Risk

By Amy Norton

THURSDAY, Aug. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Older adults who take certain diabetes drugs may see a slower decline in their memory and thinking skills, a new study suggests.

Researchers in South Korea found that among older people who'd been having memory issues, those using diabetes drugs called DDP-4 inhibitors typically showed a slower progression in those symptoms over the next few years. That was compared with both diabetes-free older adults and those taking other diabetes medications.

People on DDP-4 inhibitors also showed smaller amounts of the "plaques" that build up in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease.

Experts cautioned that the findings do not prove the drugs can prevent or delay dementia.

To do that, researchers would need to conduct clinical trials that directly test the medications, said Dr. Howard Fillit, chief science officer for the nonprofit Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation in New York City.

But, he said, the study adds to evidence that certain existing medications -- including some for diabetes or high blood pressure -- could be "repurposed" for protecting the aging brain.