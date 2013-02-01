Depression in Early Life May Up Dementia Risk Later

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Happy young adults may be somewhat protected from dementia, but the reverse may be true, too: If you're a depressed young adult, your odds for dementia rise, a new study suggests.

"Generally, we found that the greater the depressive symptoms, the lower the cognition and the faster the rates of decline," researcher Willa Brenowitz said.



"Older adults estimated to have moderate or high depressive symptoms in early adulthood were found to experience a drop in cognition over 10 years," added Brenowitz, of the University of California, San Francisco's Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.

The researchers developed a statistical model to predict the average arc of depression among 15,000 participants ages 20 to 89. They found that in a group of about 6,000 older adults, the odds of cognitive impairment were 73% higher for those who had symptoms of depression in early adulthood, and 43% higher for those with symptoms of depression in later life.