Could Viagra Help Prevent Alzheimer's?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Dec. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Viagra, a drug long used to treat erectile dysfunction, may double as a potential weapon against Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests.

Looking at data on more than 7 million Americans, researchers found that those taking the drug were 69% less likely to develop Alzheimer's, when compared to non-users.

Then, in lab experiments, the investigators showed that the medication seemed to target part of the underlying disease process in Alzheimer's.

Still, the findings should not send anyone running to the doctor for a Viagra prescription, the researchers cautioned.

But they do argue for clinical trials to test the drug against Alzheimer's, said senior researcher Feixiong Cheng, of Cleveland Clinic's Genomic Medicine Institute.

Viagra, sold generically as sildenafil, was approved over 20 years ago for treating erectile dysfunction. Sildenafil was later approved under a different brand name (Revatio) for pulmonary hypertension, a form of high blood pressure affecting the lungs.

The drug works by inhibiting a protein called phosphodiesterase-5, which in turn allows blood vessels to relax and widen, improving blood flow.