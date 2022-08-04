April 8, 2022 -- Federal officials have made their final decision: Medicare will only pay for patients to get the new Alzheimer's drug aducanumab (Aduhelm) if the patients are participating in clinical trials.

On Thursday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released its national coverage determination for aducanumab and other similar drugs that target beta-amyloid in the brain, which is considered a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease.

In a press release, the CMS said its decision is a two-part policy based on the currently available evidence for anti-amyloid agents.

Last year , the FDA approved aducanumab for Alzheimer’s disease using the accelerated approval pathway, because trials had shown the drug removed beta-amyloid from the brain, but it wasn’t clear the drug had improved the symptoms of people with Alzheimer’s.

The decision sparked controversy and led to the resignation of three members of the FDA's advisory panel that had voted against approving the drug.

CMS set far less restrictive conditions for potential coverage of anti-amyloid drugs that may get full FDA approval in the future. In such cases, coverage would be pegged to participation in CMS-approved studies, such as a data collection through routine clinical practice or registries, not only clinical trials.