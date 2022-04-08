Certain Rheumatoid Arthritis Meds May Help Lower Alzheimer's Risk

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, April 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In their search for a drug to prevent Alzheimer's disease, scientists are taking a look at certain rheumatoid arthritis drugs.

Preliminary findings suggest that a type of rheumatoid arthritis drug known as TNF inhibitors may lower dementia risk in rheumatoid arthritis patients who also suffer from heart disease.

But no one is suggesting these drugs be prescribed broadly to stave off Alzheimer's disease. The study results "should be merely considered hypothesis-generating," stressed study lead author Rishi Desai. He's an assistant professor of medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Instead, Desai said his team recommends "additional studies in diverse populations to investigate this observation further."

The study looked at dementia risk among more than 22,500 older Americans who underwent treatment for rheumatoid arthritis at some point between 2007 and 2017.

Study participants had been taking one of three classes of rheumatoid arthritis medication: JAK inhibitors (tofacitinib), IL-6 inhibitors (tocilizumab), or TNF inhibitors. All are designed to block the sort of inflammation that gives rise to debilitating rheumatoid arthritis symptoms.