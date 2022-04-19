Race Plays Huge Role in Dementia Risk

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, April 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Black, Hispanic and Asian Americans have an increased risk of being diagnosed with dementia as they age -- for reasons that are not entirely understood, a large new study finds.

The study, of nearly 1.9 million older U.S. veterans, found that compared with their white counterparts, Black vets were 54% more likely to be diagnosed with dementia over a decade. That risk was nearly doubled among Hispanic veterans, who had the highest dementia rate across racial and ethnic groups.

Experts said the findings confirm a pattern seen in previous studies. But the veteran study was large enough to include better estimates of dementia risk among Asian and Native Americans, too.

It found that veterans of Asian heritage had a somewhat higher risk (20%) than their white peers. Native Americans, meanwhile, had a risk on par with white veterans.

The reasons for the findings are not clear, but they are likely multiple and complex, experts said.