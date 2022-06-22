June 22, 2022 – A single brain scan may someday offer an early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

Using artificial intelligence to look at structures in the brain, researchers in the United Kingdom developed an algorithm that can determine – with 98% accuracy – whether someone has the disease from a single MRI scan.

The tool could also tell the difference between early and late-stage dementia in 79% of cases.

"Currently, no other simple and widely available methods can predict Alzheimer’s disease with this level of accuracy, so our research is an important step forward," Eric Aboagye, PhD, a professor with Imperial College London, who led the research, said in a news release.

"Most people will go through quite a raft of tests to get to a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, and this tool may lead to a quicker diagnosis and reduce anxiety for patients," he said.

Doctors may be able to use this information to refine and modify the diagnosis, he said.