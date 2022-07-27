Diets Heavy in 'Ultra-Processed' Foods Could Harm the Brain

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, July 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Eating lots of ultra-processed foods may dramatically increase your risk for dementia, according to a new study by researchers in China.

Ultra-processed foods are high in sugar, fat and salt, but low in protein and fiber. Sodas, salty and sugary snacks and desserts, ice cream, sausage, deep-fried chicken, flavored yogurt, ketchup, mayonnaise, packaged bread and flavored cereals are all examples.

Replacing these foods with healthier alternatives may lower the odds for dementia by 19%, the study found.

"These results mean that it is important to inform consumers about these associations, implement actions targeting product reformulation, and communicate to limit the proportion of ultra-processed foods in the diet and [instead] promote the consumption of unprocessed or minimally processed foods like fresh vegetables and fruits instead," said lead researcher Huiping Li, from the School of Public Health at Tianjin Medical University.

This study doesn't prove that eating ultra-processed foods increases the risk of dementia, only that there seems to be a link.