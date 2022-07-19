Halloween Can Be a Scary Time for People With Dementia. Here's How to Help

THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When there are suddenly creepy decorations and lots of knocks at the door from strangers, Halloween can be frightening for someone living with dementia.

It is possible to keep a loved one living with the disease calm and safe, while also including that family member in celebrating the holiday quietly, experts say.

"Like with many other traditions, there are adaptations families can make to help their relatives living with dementia have a safe and enjoyable Halloween," said Jennifer Reeder, director of educational and social services for the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

"We encourage caregivers to follow a few quick and easy steps to keep the 'Happy' in 'Happy Halloween' on Oct. 31," Reeder said in a foundation news release.

The foundation's experts suggest adapting the celebration by reminiscing about past Halloween costumes or activities while looking at old family pictures. Watch a non-threatening program about Halloween.

Give your loved one healthy snacks, such as fruit. Too much candy can increase agitation.