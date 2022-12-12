Check Older Relatives for Signs of Dementia This Holiday Season

Dec. 12, 2022 – Betsy E., a 58-year-old editor in Delaware, was looking forward to seeing her 79-year-old aunt for Thanksgiving. It had been almost 3 years since they last saw each other, because holiday plans had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had kept in touch with Aunt Vera by phone, and she was conversational,” says Betsy, who asked that her real name not be used for this article. “She always had a tendency to repeat herself, so I didn’t think much of it when she repeated the same stories as if I had never heard them.”

But when Betsy arrived at her aunt’s, she was “shocked.” There was moldy food in the fridge. A stack of dust-covered library books stood in the hallway, some due over 6 months ago. Usually Aunt Vera cooked a lavish Thanksgiving dinner, but this year, she said she didn’t know what to cook and suggested going to a restaurant.

Monica Moreno, the senior director of care and support at the Alzheimer’s Association, says the holiday season “is often a time when families come together. It may also be a time when extended family members notice cognitive changes in a loved one they don’t see regularly.”