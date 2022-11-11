Chris Hemsworth’s Alzheimer’s Risk: What to Know About APOE4 Gene

Dec. 30, 2022 – In November, actor Chris Hemsworth announced that he would be taking a leave from acting to concentrate on his family and reassess his personal priorities. His decision was spurred by discovering a genetic vulnerability to Alzheimer’s disease while working onLimitless, a National Geographic docuseries focusing on ways to slow age-related declines. Hemsworth learned that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene (one from each of his parents), which is known to increase the risk of Alzheimer’s.

His revelation has brought renewed attention to the role of genes in Alzheimer’s disease. While there is cause for concern, there is no cause for alarm, says Howard Fillit, MD, co-founder and chief science officer at the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation.

Yes, genetics can raise the risk of having Alzheimer’s, but genes aren’t the same as destiny, according to Fillit, who is also a clinical professor of geriatric medicine and palliative care, medicine, and neuroscience at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York. The risk can be offset by things like healthy lifestyle behaviors.