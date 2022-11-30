What to Know About Newly Approved Alzheimer's Drug

Jan. 6, 2023 -- The highly anticipated Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab was granted accelerated approval status this afternoon by the FDA, offering hope where there has been little for patients and their families affected by the devastating disease.

More than 6 million people in the U.S. live with Alzheimer’s.

It’s not a cure, but the drug, given intravenously every 2 weeks, has shown moderate positive effects in clinical trials in slowing early-stage disease.

But many are wary. As explained in an editorial last month in the journal The Lancet, “The Alzheimer's disease community has become accustomed to false hope, disappointment, and controversy.”

Some worry about lecanemab’s safety as some people in clinical trials experienced serious side effects of bleeding and swelling in the brain. Scientists recently attributed a third death to lecanemab, brand name Leqembi, though the drugmaker disputed the medication was the cause.

So what should patients and their families make of today’s news? Here we answer some of the top questions surrounding the drug.