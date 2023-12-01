6 Minutes of Exercise May Help Shield Your Brain From Alzheimer's

THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Six minutes of high-intensity exercise might prolong the lifespan of a healthy brain, perhaps delaying the start of Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s diseases, a new, small study suggests.

Researchers found that short but intense cycling increased the production of a protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which is essential for brain formation, learning and memory. It's thought that BDNF might protect the brain from age-related mental decline.

“BDNF has shown great promise in animal models, but pharmaceutical interventions have thus far failed to safely harness the protective power of BDNF in humans," said lead study author Travis Gibbons, from the University of Otago in New Zealand.

"We saw the need to explore non-pharmacological approaches that can preserve the brain’s capacity which humans can use to naturally increase BDNF to help with healthy aging,” Gibbons said.

The report was published Jan. 11 in the Journal of Physiology.

BDNF promotes the brain's ability to form new connections and pathways, and also helps neurons survive. Animal studies have shown that increasing the availability of BDNF boosts cognitive performance, such as thinking, reasoning or remembering.