ChatGPT's AI Could Help Catch Alzheimer's Early

Feb. 3, 2023 -- The artificial intelligence that can write essays and pass tests can also help identify dementia.

Researchers at Drexel University in Philadelphia used the AI behind ChatGPT (which has grabbed headlines for writing believable term papers and passing bar exams) to analyze speech, and the system correctly identified Alzheimer’s patients 80% of the time, according to the study published in the journal PLOS Digital Health.

The researchers used GPT-3, the language model that drives ChatGPT, to analyze audio clips of people describing a picture in a standard test for dementia.

Alzheimer’s patients often repeated themselves, strayed from describing the picture’s contents, didn’t finish thoughts, and referred to objects vaguely as a “thing” or “something.”

“GPT-3 is able to capture such a subtle difference reflected in the text,” says study author Hualou Liang, PhD, professor of biomedical engineering at Drexel.

The software analyzed text transcribed (also by software) from 10-second recordings of healthy adults and Alzheimer’s patients. The text trained the GPT-3 model to identify the subtle differences between regular language and speech from someone experiencing cognitive decline.