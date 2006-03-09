Anxiety at Work: A Career-Busting Condition

Katrina Gay always worried about her on-the-job performance, but she used the anxiety to her advantage by pushing herself to produce quality work. After the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, however, she felt a little less in control.

"I would wake up in the middle of the night and my heart would be racing. I'd be sweating and I'd feel like I was having a heart attack," says Gay. At work, she felt physically and emotionally drained, and found it difficult to talk and listen at meetings.

Fortunately, as the chief of field operations for the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI), Gay recognized her symptoms right away and visited a psychiatrist. She was diagnosed with anxiety disorder.

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illnesses, affecting 19 million children and adults in the U.S., reports the Anxiety Disorders Association of America (ADAA).

ADAA also reports that the ailment consumes almost a third of the total $148 billion total mental health bill for the nation. That's not surprising, given people with anxiety disorder are three to five times more likely to go to the doctor, and six times more likely than non-sufferers to be hospitalized for psychiatric ailments.