Oct. 8, 2021 – People who are more than just a little spooked by all the incredibly realistic spiders featured in Halloween displays this time of year may be able to get help from a smartphone app.

The Phobys app uses the same augmented reality technology that makes it fun to play mobile games like Zombies, Run! and Jurassic World Alive to help reduce fear of spiders.

Arachnophobia, or fear of spiders, is one of the most common phobias. When people with this condition encounter a spider, they can have physiological and emotional reactions right away, including a higher heart rate, intense fear, panic, and revulsion. People with intense arachnophobia may be afraid to spend time outdoors or in places like basements or garages where spiders might lurk in dark corners.

Treatment for phobias often involves what's known as exposure therapy, when people are gradually put through a series of situations that require them to keep confronting the thing that scares them until their fear eases. But when it comes to arachnophobia, many people don't get help because they can't bring themselves to voluntarily seek out contact with spiders.