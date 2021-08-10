Oct. 8, 2021 -- Getting scared is a completely normal reaction, especially when you watch horror movies or walk down an alley alone in the dark. There is a reason why you feel fear almost as if it’s physical.

Genetically, our DNA is wired in a way that some people love the things that scream “Boo!” at night while others detest it, or why some people crave horror films while others recoil just at the thought.

If you cringe at signs of even fictional horror, don’t worry: Your natural reflex has a reason behind it.

“Epinephrine, also known as adrenaline, is secreted in the blood when someone is watching a scary film,” says Shana Feibel, DO, a psychiatrist at the Lindner Center of HOPE near Cincinnati, OH. “It causes the sympathetic nervous system to take over and creates a feeling of fight or flight, which prepares the body to respond to a perceived threat.”

Feibel, also an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Cincinnati, says horror films can make you hyperventilate and cause your heartbeat to increase rapidly, which gives your legs more energy to run faster in an actual fight-or-flight situation.