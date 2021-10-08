Oct. 28, 2021 -- Have you ever felt an overwhelming sense of anxiety or panic, along with an intense need to escape from something? Did it come with dizziness, a pounding heart, and hot or cold flashes?

Unless it was an objectively threatening situation, you may have been having the debilitating symptoms of a phobia.

A phobia is an irrational, excessive, and disabling fear -- something that you will do almost anything to avoid. It can arise from genetics, observed behavior, bad experiences, or even evolution, says Martin Antony, PhD, a professor of psychology at Ryerson University in Toronto and co-author of The Anti-Anxiety Program: A Workbook of Proven Strategies to Overcome Worry, Panic, and Phobias.

“There are many things that influence the development of phobias,” Antony says. “Fear, like pain, exists to protect us from harm. When that fear becomes overwhelming and affects our lives, it moves into phobia territory.”

Fears are also often more rational than phobias. For example, according to the Chapman University Survey of American Fears Wave 7 (2020/2021), the top five fears in the United States as of January 2021 include: