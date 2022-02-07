March 15, 2022 -- A visit with a friendly dog may be just what the doctor ordered for patients coming to the hospital for emergency care.

Patients in the emergency room who spent just 10 minutes with a trained therapy dog reported less pain, anxiety, and depression and improved well-being, researchers from the University of Saskatchewan in Canada found.

"The ER is an important community resource but also a scary place for most people," James Stempien, MD, provincial department head of emergency medicine with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, who worked on the study, tells WebMD.

"People tend to visit the ER on the worst day of their life, either for them or a loved one. Interacting with a therapy dog can make the ER visit a little calmer. We have also seen benefit for the staff that get to interact with the dogs as well," he says.

"Thanks to our wonderful therapy dog volunteer teams, the cost is minimal and the result is priceless," Stempien says.