When Pot Is Legal, Prescriptions for Pain, Depression, Anxiety and Sleep Drop

By Robert Preidt HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, April 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When people have legal access to marijuana, they're less likely to take certain prescription drugs, new research suggests.

U.S. states where recreational marijuana is legal have seen large drops in the use of prescription drugs for pain, depression, anxiety, sleep, psychosis and seizures, the researchers found.

"These results have important implications," said study co-author Shyam Raman. He is a doctoral student in the School of Public Policy at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y.

"The reductions in drug utilization that we find could lead to significant cost savings for state Medicaid programs. The results also indicate an opportunity to reduce the harm that can come with the dangerous side effects associated with some prescription drugs," Raman said in a university news release.

For the study, the researchers analyzed U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data collected from all states from 2011 to 2019, when there was an increase in states that permit personal marijuana use.