Ankylosing spondylitis can be a devastating disease. But the good news is that the future is brighter than ever before. Here’s why I’m so optimistic.

But doctors can now test for the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) gene, HLA-B27, and do MRIs of the area to see if there’s inflammation. In the past, by the time we made a diagnosis and embarked on whatever minimal treatment options we had, the damage was already done. We were chasing the disease and trying to clean up its effects, as opposed to being ahead of it and attempting to stop it in its tracks.

Doctors -- including primary care physicians -- are now more educated about ankylosing spondylitis. So patients are getting diagnosed earlier, which improves their prognosis. Oftentimes, patients in the initial stages of disease won’t have any signs of inflammation of the sacroiliac joints -- the joints that connect the spine to the pelvic bone -- on an X-ray.

Treatments Have Advanced

Biologics have revolutionized treatment of ankylosing spondylitis over the past 2 decades. These drugs slow certain cytokines, which are molecules that signal your cells to activate inflammation throughout your body. Cytokines play an important role in preventing disease, but when they’re overactivated, they can trigger inflammatory disease such as ankylosing spondylitis.

We’ve made an enormous difference in changing the face of this disease with these extraordinary tools at our finger tips. We’ve gone from barely scratching the surface of ankylosing spondylitis to people being able to achieve complete symptom relief and live normal lives. There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done, but it’s so wonderful for me to be able to tell patients that they’re in remission. Medications currently available include:

Anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy (TNF inhibitors). These were the first biologics to be approved for ankylosing spondylitis in 2003. They treat not only joint arthritis, but gut and eye inflammation, as well as spinal arthritis. They do lower your immunity, so you’re at increased risk of infection, including tuberculosis (a TB test is required before starting). But many of my patients see amazing results. If they don’t respond to one, they often will to another. There are currently five FDA-approved for ankylosing spondylitis: Enbrel, Humira, Remicade, Simponi, and Cimzia.

Anti-interleukin 17 therapy (IL-17 inhibitors). This is another class of biologic medications. There are currently two approved by the FDA: secukinumab (Cosentyx) and ixekizumab (Taltz). Since IL-17 inhibitors target different cytokines than the TNF inhibitors, they’re a good option for patients who don’t respond to TNF inhibitors or aren’t able to tolerate them.