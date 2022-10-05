By Jed Finley, as told to Janie McQueen

I was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in 1994 when I was 12 years old. It’s becoming more common to diagnose younger people as doctors get familiar with AS. But there weren’t a whole lot of options available back then, so I left it untreated for a long time.

I played ice hockey and other sports when I was a kid, so I was used to being in pain from working out. In my early 20s, though, I realized there was something really wrong. My knees, hips, and ankles creaked and cracked with every step. I started hunching over, and people really started noticing. As a senior in college, my roommates called me “the old man.” It was obvious I was a lot more creaky than a twenty-something should be.

I wasn’t able to do as much as I used to because of the joint and back pain. I was a distance runner, and one day in the middle of a 10-mile run, I pulled a full-force Forrest Gump. I stopped and said, “You know what, I’m done.” I just walked home, and that was the end of it.

I checked in with a rheumatologist who knew what I had. I was lucky. It can be really hard to get the diagnosis for so many people. Unless you have the fusion of your spine on an X-ray, there’s not a whole lot of physical evidence. Even in my case, I’m not 100% fused anywhere, though I’m really close in a few places.