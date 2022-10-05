By Abhijeet Danve, MD, as told to Hallie Levine

I have studied and treated ankylosing spondylitis (AS) for almost 10 years. It’s a form of axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA). That’s a type of inflammatory arthritis that primarily affects the spine and the sacroiliac (SI) joints that connect the lower spine to the pelvis. In its early stages, it’s called non-radiographic axSpA because its damage doesn’t usually show up yet on an X-ray. But in its late stage, when it does become apparent, it’s known as ankylosing spondylitis (AS).

Unfortunately, many people with AS go undiagnosed for 8-11 years. Up to 5% of patients with chronic back pain actually have AS or its earlier form, axSpA. But if you complain of back pain to your doctor, they usually just send you off for an X-ray of your lumbar spine, or lower back. This won’t help them spot the condition since the first signs are in your sacroiliac joints. And it can take up to 10 years for these changes to show up on conventional X-rays. There’s also a lack of awareness about this condition among doctors that treat back pain. As a result, we sometimes lose that window of opportunity to identify and treat people with AS at earlier stages.