By Dawn Marie Gibson, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson Living with ankylosing spondylitis (AS) as a person of color has a unique set of challenges. As a Black woman with this disease, I’ve experienced them. I’ve also seen them in my work as a health advocate, writer, and patient engagement consultant. African American women don't look like the typical AS patient. The belief that we can't or don't get AS means delays in diagnosis, low social support, and lots of isolation and self-doubt.

Getting a Diagnosis As a woman of color, getting a proper diagnosis can be a challenge. I was diagnosed in 2002, after about a year of illness. For other women of color, it may take even longer. That’s because there’s a widespread misconception that AS, which is part of the spondyloarthritis (SpA) family, is found primarily in white men. For generations, research, outreach, and support groups have focused on white men. Health advocates have helped raise awareness, but African American women haven't been highlighted in these campaigns.

I’ve been told that it's just science: Black women don't get the disease. And when I mention that Black women aren't sought out for research, I’ve been criticized for "bringing race into it." I’ve felt isolation and self-doubt. Early in my illness I wondered if I really had AS because everything I read said it was a very low chance, like maybe 5%. So I thought, how could I be in the 5%? Even my rheumatologist was shocked when scans confirmed the diagnosis. I believed I was sick with something. But no published papers or information reflected my reality. Unfortunately, that hasn't changed much in 20 years. Many of my peers say their doctors tried to reclassify them as having lupus. If you’re a Black woman, they assume you have lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, or fibromyalgia.

Finding the Right Doctors Even when you get a diagnosis, it doesn't mean the next doctor will believe you or that you’ll get meaningful support.