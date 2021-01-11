Nov. 1, 2021 -- From the very first page of Ross Douthat’s new memoir, The Deep Places: A Memoir of Illness and Discovery, it’s easy to feel like you’re in the room with The New York Times columnist as he details his very painful 5-year battle with chronic Lyme disease.

Douthat’s journey began in the summer of 2015 when he moved with his family from Washington, DC, to a farmhouse in Connecticut. That’s when he first acquired a mysterious sickness that left him wracked with pain and started his mission to figure out how to get well.

Douthat’s vivid descriptions of the myriad traditional and alternative medicine treatments he tries and the doctors and patients he meets along the way is a must-read for anyone with a chronic disease, in this case Lyme, which affects 476,000 Americans every year, according to the CDC.

WebMD sat down with Douthat to find out a little bit more about his journey and what he recommends to anyone with Lyme: