Are Cortisone Injections Good or Bad for Arthritic Knees?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Dec. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Cortisone injections have gotten a bad rap in recent years as a treatment for arthritis pain, because steroids are known to damage cartilage and could potentially cause the joint to further deteriorate.

But a new study suggests that if used wisely, cortisone shots are as safe as another type of injection used to treat knee arthritis.

Occasional cortisone shots don't appear to cause knees to deteriorate any faster than injections of hyaluronic acid, a substance injected to lubricate joints stiffened by arthritis, the researchers said.

"Knee replacement rates were, if anything, a little bit less in the group that got the cortisone injections," said senior researcher Dr. David Felson, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at Boston University School of Medicine.

However, Felson added that the study only looked at people who'd gotten infrequent cortisone shots to their knee, and shouldn't be interpreted as giving the green light to regular injections for years to come.