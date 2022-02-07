Feb. 23, 2022 -- We hear a lot about the scourges of mosquitoes as they spread malaria, dengue fever, Zika, and other illnesses, but they're certainly not the only tiny vector out there spreading disease.

Just ask anyone who's dealt with Lyme disease. Ticks have long been a major source of infectious disease, but they haven't received as much attention from researchers as mosquitoes. And we know a lot less about their biology and what makes them, well, tick. But that's starting to change.

For the first time, scientists have used a form of CRISPR, a gene editing tool, to alter the genetic code of black-legged ticks.

The feat was remarkable because researchers have been struggling for years to find a way to successfully inject tick embryos. With the eggs' high internal pressure, hard outer shell, and a wax layer around each embryo that needs to be removed before the shot, it’s been tough to get inside the embryo to edit its genes. But now, scientists have a way to get in there, and they've published their findings in the journal iScience.