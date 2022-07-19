Deer Are Spreading Lyme Ticks in Suburban Backyards

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Sept. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- They look so cute, grazing quietly in your backyard. But the overpopulation of white-tailed deer across the Northeastern United States could help spread Lyme disease and another tick-borne illness, anaplasmosis, especially in suburban areas, a new study suggests.

The research points out that these deer, which carry ticks that transmit the two diseases, are no longer confined to wooded areas, but often live within yards of suburban homes, increasing the risk of transmission.

"Your yard is their home, and if you're concerned about ticks or tick management, or potentially damage done, then you need to recognize that this is where they actually choose to live and either work with them or manage against them," said lead researcher Jennifer Mullinax. She's an assistant professor of wildlife ecology and management at the University of Maryland.

The deer themselves are not a threat to health. But the black-legged (deer ticks) and lone star ticks they carry spread Lyme and other diseases, Mullinax explained.