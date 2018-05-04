Oct. 7, 2022 -- Exploring the woods, hiking, summer camp, and regular trips to the dog park were all normal activities growing up in New Jersey. Meghan Bradshaw described herself as a healthy, active young girl with an affinity for the great outdoors. But things changed when she began having sporadic, unrelated health problems like exhaustion, dizzy spells, and body aches. After seeing a wide variety of medical specialists to uncover the root of these issues, her lab results were always inconclusive.

Unbeknown to Bradshaw and her doctors, her illness stemmed from a parasite. Bradshaw had contracted Lyme disease, a bacterial infection that can come from the bite of a blacklegged tick -- also known as a deer tick -- if it stays attached to your body for 36 to 48 hours. Symptoms can include memory loss, joint pain, drooping muscles on one or both sides of your face, and tingling or numbness of your body parts.

Bradshaw’s health continued to worsen as she bounced from the East Coast to the West Coast in her early 20s for work as a retail manager at Nordstrom. It wasn’t until she took a job promotion in Nashville that her illness became debilitating and left her bedridden. She could no longer perform everyday tasks like holding a toothbrush or washing dishes.