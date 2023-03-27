Having Asthma, Eczema Might Raise Arthritis Risk

TUESDAY, March 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- If you’re one of the millions of people with allergic asthma or eczema, you may be more likely to develop the wear-and-tear form of arthritis as you age.

This is the main finding from a new study that examined the risk of developing osteoarthritis among people with the two allergic conditions.

The study wasn’t designed to say how, or even if, these allergic diseases increase osteoarthritis risk, but the researchers do have a theory.

“Our group has done work showing that mast cells [a type of allergic cell] are increased in numbers in the joints of people with osteoarthritis, and their activity contributes to the development of osteoarthritis,” said study author Dr. Matthew Baker, clinical chief in the division of immunology and rheumatology at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif.

And asthma and eczema may be the tip of the iceberg, he said.

“It is possible that other atopic conditions such as seasonal allergies, food allergies and/or allergic rhinitis [hay fever] may provide a similar risk,” Baker noted.