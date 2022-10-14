By Nora Yechou, as told to Keri Wiginton I’m in college now, but I started having chronic pain in high school. I was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis when I was 17. That was 2 years ago, and I’m still trying to understand what feels best. My symptoms don’t affect me every day. But when they do, my mom, who also has psoriatic disease, taught me that asking for help isn’t a bad thing. I’ve learned it’s OK to take care of my body the way I need to, even if people don’t think my symptoms are real or say things like, “You have arthritis? But you’re so young for that.” I know it doesn’t really matter what other people think. It’s not their body. It’s mine. And one of the biggest things I’ve worked on is trying to listen to it more.

How I Manage My Day-to-Day Most of my everyday pain comes from my psoriasis, which is the inverse type. But there are times when my back or joints bother me. When they hurt, I take that as I sign that I should slow down or stop what I’m doing.