Medical treatment for your psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is essential for managing symptoms and protecting your joints. But alongside therapies and regular checkups, there are daily practices you can also adopt to promote joint health and keep flare-ups at bay.

Move your body. Exercise helps keep your joints loose and limber. Movement can also ease inflammation and pain. With a regular workout, you’ll make your muscles stronger and your joints more stable, and you can also ease stiffness.

“Strength training and low-impact exercises such as walking, swimming, and cycling may be great places to start, especially since they are easier on the joints,” says Rebecca Haberman, MD, a rheumatologist at NYU Langone Health.

If physical activity hasn’t been a staple in your life, talk to your doctor or a physical therapist before you begin. They can help suggest workouts that work best for your schedule and abilities.

Eat well. While there’s no magic cure-all diet for PsA, a heart-healthy diet is your best bet for overall wellness and long-term health, too.