Cleaner Safety: What’s In That Bottle?

Oct.20, 2017 -- Consumers may soon have a better idea about the chemicals in the cleaning products they’re spraying, wiping, and mopping around their homes.

California this month became the first state in the country to require manufacturers of the products to list certain chemicals on labels. The law, known as the Cleaning Product Right to Know Act of 2017 could bring more transparency to the industry and help consumers know whether products they buy contain chemicals that could harm their health and the environment.

The move comes amid concerns that some cleaners contain toxic chemicals that in large quantities could cause health problems. In the short term, these chemicals may cause skin and lung irritation. Some studies have linked regular exposure to long-term health problems like hormone disruption, asthma, and cancer.

Yet the labels don't always show which ingredients are inside those colorful bottles.

"It's hard to know what's in cleaning products. There are no federal regulations that require manufacturers to disclose all of their ingredients to the public," says Samara Geller, a database and research analyst with the Environmental Working Group.

The new law requires manufacturers to disclose product ingredients on company websites by Jan. 1, 2020, and on product labels a year later.

"This law will help the public avoid products with known chemicals of concern and especially help those people who are sensitive to chemicals that can trigger allergies or make them worse," Geller says.

A recent study by the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research of more than 55,000 working nurses in the U.S. found regular exposure to bleach and other disinfectants raised the chance of having lung diseases.

The study found that 37% of nurses used bleach, quaternary ammonium compounds (also known as “quats”), and other disinfectants weekly, a routine that was linked to a 22% higher chance of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Some of these chemicals -- including bleach and quats -- are also common ingredients in household cleaners. Past research has linked the weekly use of home cleaners to asthma development, but whether their use also contributes to COPD isn't yet known.