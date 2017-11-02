Are Green Cleaners Better For You?

Cleaners that market themselves as “green” like to claim they are safer and more environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional cleaners. But do they work? And are they really better for you -- and the Earth -- than conventional cleaners?

Many green products do pick up grease and grime as well as traditional cleaners, as shown by the growing number of them on the shelves of major supermarket chains.

"People aren't going to use products over and over if they're not getting the stains off, if they're not breaking up the soils," says Samara Geller, a database and research analyst with the Environmental Working Group, or EWG. "They have been demonstrated to be just as effective at tackling various cleaning chores as traditional cleaning products."

But many alternative cleaners still carry health risks, and some “green” products sold by major cleaner manufacturers score better on safety tests.

The green cleaning products market boomed in the early 2000s, in part thanks to the introduction of less toxic products from traditional cleaner manufacturers like Clorox and Windex. Then in 2010, sales fell flat. The higher cost of these products has kept many consumers away, according to a survey by market research company Packaged Facts.

Geller says green products are usually worth the extra cost. "Can you put a price tag on safety? It is worth it, for the peace of mind associated with purchasing a product with higher standards for ingredient safety and transparency." She adds, "… you're paying extra for environmental protection benefits as well."

Yet the safety of green cleaners can depend on the ones you buy. Just because the word "green" is on the label doesn't mean the product is free from health risks.